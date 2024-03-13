Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Up 98.5% in February

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Union Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of UNB opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.38%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
