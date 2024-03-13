United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

United-Guardian stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.73. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

