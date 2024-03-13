United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.89. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2,169,584 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 884,538 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 768,753 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $11,345,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

