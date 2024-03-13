UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.80. 1,520,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,405. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.49 and a 200 day moving average of $518.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

