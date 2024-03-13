Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $3,507,500. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

