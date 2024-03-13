Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 2,204,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,226,000 after buying an additional 967,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 595,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after buying an additional 912,317 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.