Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55.
Insider Activity at Uranium Energy
In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
