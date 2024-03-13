USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.71 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $97.71 million and $293,220.78 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,744.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00596368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00154758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000480 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.87080828 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $297,806.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

