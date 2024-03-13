V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $18.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.