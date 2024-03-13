Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.22

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 2.22 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06.

Vail Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,558. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,722,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

