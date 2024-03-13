Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $226.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

