Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $7.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,139. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

