Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $7.92 on Wednesday, reaching $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

