Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Up 434.0% in February

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 434.0% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valneva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Valneva Stock Up 1.8 %

Valneva stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.