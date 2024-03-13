Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the February 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 865,015 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,796,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

