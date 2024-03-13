Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 458,080 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Chevron worth $27,303,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $154.28. 2,914,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

