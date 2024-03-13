Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $9,120,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $435.73. 337,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

