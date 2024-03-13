Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,250,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.29% of Honeywell International worth $11,315,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $200.61. 739,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

