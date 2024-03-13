Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.48 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.70% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $8,484,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.72. 1,802,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $352.57 and a 1-year high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $379.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

