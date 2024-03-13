Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.40% of Starbucks worth $9,756,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 132,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,772,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

