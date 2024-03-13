Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,111,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.00% of Prologis worth $13,477,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

