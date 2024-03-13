Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,111,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.00% of Prologis worth $13,477,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of PLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
