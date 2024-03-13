Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,785,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.69% of Bank of America worth $16,668,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. 14,416,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,437,320. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

