Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 46,220 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,251,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AT&T worth $9,316,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 307,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in AT&T by 18.0% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 384,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,073,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,627,246. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.