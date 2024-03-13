Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 56,938 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,456,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of S&P Global worth $10,398,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 48.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,552,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $429.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.68 and a 200 day moving average of $408.41. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.91 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

See Also

