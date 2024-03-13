Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 7,618,990 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,741,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,618,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Comcast worth $16,970,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,482. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

