Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.7% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VYM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. 359,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,060. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $118.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

