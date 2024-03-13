Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 20.2% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $59,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 954,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

