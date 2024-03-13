Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.13. 40,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,805. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.19 and a fifty-two week high of $237.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.19.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

