Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.62

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.62 and last traded at $152.42, with a volume of 24500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average of $138.64.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.