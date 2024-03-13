Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,418,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.87. 162,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,352. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

