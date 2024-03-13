Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.70. 926,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.89. The stock has a market cap of $379.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $352.57 and a fifty-two week high of $476.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

