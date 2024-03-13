Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.66

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.66 and last traded at $177.58, with a volume of 11392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,914,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

