Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 0.5% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. 47,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,323. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

