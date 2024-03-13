Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. 45,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,541. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $29.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

