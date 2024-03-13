Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 1,510,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,819. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

