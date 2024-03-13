Vawter Financial Ltd. Invests $246,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.42. 1,394,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $320.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.