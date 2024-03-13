Vawter Financial Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 5.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 300,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

