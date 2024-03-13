Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 50,031 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,789,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,692,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 530,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 271,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,666. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.