Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the February 14th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 533,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

