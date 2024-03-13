Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.3 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 441,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.92. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 316,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

