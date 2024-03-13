Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $69.49 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $116.24 million and $69.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,744.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00596368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00131996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00154758 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

