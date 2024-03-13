Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $177.89 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.56.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,266 shares of company stock valued at $790,554. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

