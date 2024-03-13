Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average is $239.56. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $177.89 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,266 shares of company stock valued at $790,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

