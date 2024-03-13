Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSSYW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.