Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.54%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

