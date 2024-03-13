Victoria Gold Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Pi Financial analyst A. Terentiew expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter.

