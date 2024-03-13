VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UCRD opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:UCRD Free Report ) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

