VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of UCRD opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $21.38.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
