Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 241,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

