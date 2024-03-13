VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 534 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 427.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,058,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.35. The company had a trading volume of 138,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

