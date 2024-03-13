VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $141,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 5,122,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013,427. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

