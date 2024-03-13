VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $50.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,192,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,062,237. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

